MELBER — Emma Wooley Draffen, 86, of Melber, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Emma was born on October 23, 1933, in Carlisle County to the late Walter and Lorene Lambert. She was a member of the Houser Grove Church of Christ. Quilting was her favorite past time. She enjoyed meeting at the Bread of Life in Lowes every Wednesday to spend time and quilt with her friends.
She is survived by one son, Larry Wooley, and wife, Denise, of Melber; one daughter, Sharon Lazar, and husband, Mark, of Roanoke, Virginia; two stepsons, Johnnie Draffen and Ronnie Draffen, both of McCracken County; one stepdaughter, Lanita Hayes of McCracken County; three grandchildren, Christopher Wooley and wife, Denise, of Mayfield, Jacob Wooley of Melber, Jessica Lazar of Brooklyn, New York; one great-grandchild, Luke Wooley of Mayfield.
Emma was preceded in death by her first husband, Crystal Wooley; her second husband, Clifton Draffen; one great-grandson, Ean Wooley; one stepson, Edwin Draffen; one sister, Martha Guthrie; one brother, Eldon Lambert.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Milner & Orr of Lone Oak with Bro. Joey Glisson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Roselawn Cemetery in Bardwell.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 4, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Milner & Orr of Lone Oak.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Ean Wooley Scholarship Fund c/o Your Hometown Federal Credit Union. 2338 State Route 45 N. Mayfield, KY 42066.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.