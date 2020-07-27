Emma Sue King Lawrence, 82, died July 25, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Benton.
Born July 14, 1938, in Paducah, Emma Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Sollie and Jasmine (Harper) King and her sister, Joetta King Griffith.
She is survived by three children, daughter Julie Lawrence of Benton; daughter, Susan Morris of Paducah; and son Kent Lawrence of Benton, and three grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and many beloved friends.
Emma Sue graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School in 1956. She was loved by her many classmates and friends. She was active in planning and organizing class reunions for Franklin Junior High School and Paducah Tilghman High School for the past 50 years.
She retired from Sears Roebuck and Company in Paducah. She was a member of Berea Baptist Church and Bible Baptist in Paducah. She was also a member of the Estill Chapter No.73 Order of Eastern Star.
Collier Funeral Home in Benton is in charge of arrangements.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
