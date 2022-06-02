Emma J. Paige, 69, of Paducah, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was a member of Ninth Street Church of Christ of Paducah She was formerly employed Paducah Public School System as a teacher’s aide.
She is survived by husband of 49 Years, Milton Paige of Paducah; two sons, Ryan Paige of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Regan Paige of Gastonia, North Carolina; six grandchildren; four brothers, Billy Amos, Robert Amos, James Amos, and Richard Amos, all of Paducah; two sisters, Aunita Barton of Atlanta, Georgia, and Earnestine Jenkins of Jackson, Tennessee; and many nieces, nephews, cousins.
She was preceded in death by one son, Randal Paige; one brother and two sisters. Her parents were
Cooper O’Dell Amos and Williettie Naomi Dameron Amos.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Ninth Street Church of Christ with Mark Rowe and Darren Fantroy officiating. Entombment will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may also call at the church at 10 a.m. Saturday until the funeral hour.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
All attendees are required to wear masks.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
