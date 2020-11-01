BOAZ — Emma Millay Carmon, age 92, of Boaz, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Carmon was born in Paducah on September 27, 1928, to the late William and Zada Millay. She was married for 54 years to the late George Carmon. Emma was a homemaker but also worked for PJ Gould and Portec, Inc. She was a member of Bethel Tabernacle Church.
Emma enjoyed camping, fishing, and traveling. She was an avid gardener and she loved canning the vegetables she grew and she was a wonderful cook. Her greatest love was for her family and she was good wife, exceptional mother and proud grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.
Emma will be remembered for her loving and generous personality who valued her family as the most important in her life.
Mrs. Carmon is survived by three daughters, Tina Miller (Jim) of Boaz, Beverly Thompson (Larry) of Boaz, and Georgia Kirksey (Spencer) of Paducah; one brother, Elery Millay (Shirley) of Lewisburg; one sister, Blanche Butler (Tom) of Paducah; 10 grandchildren, Jimmy Miller, Christina Pearce, Daniel Miller, Kent Rutledge, Jr., Jason Rutledge, Kirsten Duncan, Glenn Carmon, Jr., Amy Sawyer, Geoff Kirksey, and Lesha Kirksey; 30 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Carmon; her parents; one son, Glenn Carmon; three sisters, Joyce Walker, Virginia Floyd, and Carrie Crutcher; and five brothers, Joe Millay, John Millay, Douglas Millay, James Millay, and Roy Millay.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Homes with Rev. Richard Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Clarks River Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. service time on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Homes.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, send a message, or light a candle.
