Emma M. “Dot” Harper, 89, of Paducah passed away at 7:22 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Harper was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She loved gardening, flowers, canning and cooking for her family. She loved Nascar particularly Dale Earnhardt.
She is survived by her son, Steve Harper and wife Susan of Ledbetter; three daughters, Wanda Scott of Paducah, Barbara Rogers of Paducah, Janice Watson of Farmington; three grandchildren, Jerry Wayne Clapp, Noah Harper, Sarah
Watson; four great-grandchildren, Jerry Wayne Clapp Jr., Amber Myers, Olivia Harper, Aiden Harper; three great-great-grandchildren, Miles Hurt, Grace Hurt, Reece Hurt; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Edsel Harper; parents, Dixie and Ruby (Hudgeons) Blalock; one daughter, Hilda Jean Harper; two sisters, Virginia Ashby, Nevelyn Cayce; two brothers, Gayle Blalock, Dixie “Buster” Blalock; one granddaughter, Melissa Gail Myers.
Graveside services will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Princeton, with Lola Alokan officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
