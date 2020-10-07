Emma Lucile Raffidy York, 98, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
She was a member of Bellview Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Johnny Raffidy and wife, Georgie; her daughter, Joan Chambers, and husband, Jimmy; her stepdaughter, Donna Baker; one grandson, Terry Raffidy and wife, Heather; two granddaughters, Jo Beth Appleton and husband, Dennis and Kristi Walker; two great-grandsons, Alex Appleton and wife, Ginny and Jody Raffidy; two great-granddaughters, Ashley Appleton and Emmalee Walker.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Raffidy; her second husband, J.R. York; one grandson, Jeffrey Raffidy; one sister; and one brother. Her parents were Horace Perdew and Brittanie Tucker Perdew.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Mt. Kenton Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Nolan officiating. Burial will follow.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuenral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
