Emma L. Dudley, 91, of Paducah, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center of Paducah.
She is survived by two grandsons, Robin (Linda) Denney of Paducah, Kevin (Chris) Denney of Portage, Indiana; two great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Denney and K.J Denney, both of Valparaiso, Indiana; four great-great-grandchildren, Justice Eades, Journey Eades, Jayden Eades all of Paducah, and Levi Denny of Valparaiso, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Dudley; a son, Robert Dishman, and a daughter, Minnie Handley.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolence may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
