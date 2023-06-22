Emma Jean Wells, 83, of Paducah, formerly of Grand Rivers, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah. She was a retired restaurant worker with the Iron Kettle and a member of Broadway United Methodist Church in Paducah. She enjoyed reading, going to church and being a member of the Red Hat Society.
Survivors include one son, Darren Wells & wife, Michelle, Paducah; three grandchildren, Devin Copeland, Lenny Copeland and Connor Wells; two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Wells, her parents, Thomas S. and Emma Iola Johnson Sanders; two sisters, Avis Ruth Price and Bobbye Fowler and two brothers, Edward Sanders and Thomas Sanders.
Visitation will be from 1 — 3 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville. Funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at the funeral home with Rev. Justin Ramer officiating. Burial will follow in Dixon Cemetery in Grand Rivers.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38405-1942.
