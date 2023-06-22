Emma Jean Wells, 83, of Paducah, formerly of Grand Rivers, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah. She was a retired restaurant worker with the Iron Kettle and a member of Broadway United Methodist Church in Paducah. She enjoyed reading, going to church and being a member of the Red Hat Society.

Survivors include one son, Darren Wells & wife, Michelle, Paducah; three grandchildren, Devin Copeland, Lenny Copeland and Connor Wells; two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Service information

Jun 23
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, June 23, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Lakeland Funeral Home
1133 US Hwy 62 East
Eddyville, KY 42038
Jun 23
Visitation
Friday, June 23, 2023
12:00PM-2:00PM
Lakeland Funeral Home
1133 US Hwy 62 East
Eddyville, KY 42038
