Emma Jean Guill, age 79, of Paducah, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Baptist Health in Paducah. She was born the daughter of the late Frank M. Park and the late Della M. Vinson Park. She was a homemaker, and very active in her church. She worked in “The Gift” Christmas production at Southland Baptist Temple, as well as children’s ministries, and many other ministries.
Private graveside services are scheduled with Pastor Jimmy Franks officiating. Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband: Charles Lindel Guill of Paducah; her son: Terry Guill (Jill) of Paducah; her brothers: Frank R. Park (Mary Ann) of Melbourne, Florida, and James A. Park (Jane) of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and Charles E. Park of Rantoul, Illinois; her sister: Mary E. Burchett of Paducah; her five grandchildren; and her two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother: Richard Park; and her sisters: Doris M. Hoskins, and Shirley A. Cates.
Memorial contributions can be made in Emma Jean’s name to The Gift c/o Southland Baptist Temple, 927 Yarbro Lane, Paducah, KY 42003 or the charity of your choice.
