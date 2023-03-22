Emma Davenport, 75, of Paducah, passed away at 9:48 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, at her home. Emma was born on October 4, 1947, in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, to the late Clarence Edward Lowery Sr. and Mattie Sanders Lowery. She was a long-time member of the Full Gospel Tabernacle Church. Emma was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School. Emma retired as co-owner of Davenport Auto Paint and Crosley of Kentucky. Emma enjoyed the ministry of the Romans 10:10 Racecar (The Witness), and enjoyed the time spent in Bonneville Salt Flats watching Gerald race.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Gerald Davenport; two sisters, Betty (Dr. Lloyd) Housman and Phyllis Mason both of Paducah; one brother, Billy Joe Lowery of Paducah; several nieces and nephews; eight self-adopted daughters, Johnna Kosechata., Penny Mariner, Tammie Knight, Colleen Jackson, Misty Springs, Tammie Sanders, Trish Alonzo, and Candi Miller.
