BARDWELL — Emma Frances Broyles Polivick, 96, (March 8, 1924-March 26, 2020)
A devoted wife, beloved mother, precious grandmother, and dear friend, Frances went home to be with God at 10:47 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Frances was a hard working woman for most of her long life. She often mentioned her time working on airplanes during World War II as a Rosie the Riveter, then as a seamstress at the sewing factory. She later went on to work on the farm with her late husband, Noah. It wasn’t always an easy road, but she did what was necessary to ensure that her family was cared for.
Once her children were grown, Frances loved to travel, go bowling with friends and take part in activities with the Bardwell Senior Citizens group. Sewing and needlework were passions of hers throughout her life, and she made many quilts for family and friends. Frances was a member of Mississippi Baptist Church where she enjoyed teaching a children’s Sunday school class and helping with Vacation Bible School during the summers.
An overcomer, she endured the hardships of the Great Depression and wartime to become the woman that she was. Her loving-kindness, courageous spirit, and her steadfast faith set an example for those that knew her. She was the embodiment of strength and she will be missed by all who loved her.
Frances is survived by three daughters, Theresa Owens (Gary) of Bardwell, Linda Moore (David) of St. Charles, Missouri, Vickie Grose (Terry) of St. Charles, Missouri; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and several great-great-
grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Noah Edward Polivick; daughter, Brenda Pickett; grandson, Gregory Grose; two brothers and two sisters.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Frances Polivick will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Western Kentucky Teen Challenge. P.O. Box 415, Dixon, KY 42409.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon to remind the family of your love and support or plant a memorial tree in memory of Frances at www.milnerandorr.com.
