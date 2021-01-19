CUNNINGHAM — Emily Smith, 38, of Cunningham, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at her home.
Emily attended Carlisle County schools through sixth grade until she moved to Livingston County. She graduated from Livingston Central in 2000. She received eight scholarships which helped her attend college to achieve her dream of becoming a 1st grade teacher. “Ms. Smith” loved her students at Hickman County Elementary and it was nothing for her to dedicate at least 50 to 60 hours every week to her job. She worked every Saturday and all summer to ensure her classroom was a wonderland that her “babies” would love. She would solicit help in the summer from Lauren and Bethany Dupree, Kayla Reno, her Dad, and her Mom who were always eager to help her. She was full of ideas and decorated her room to make her students feel special and loved.
To be a proud Aunt is a good description for Em. Eli Warren, Madison Grace, and Elianna Rose were the lights of her life. They adored their “Mimi” as she did them. She loved teaching them and making cinnamon rolls with them. They could always put a smile on her face.
Emily was blessed with the best work family ever. Richard Todd was not only her principal, but her friend. Thank you to Mr. Todd and Mr. Casey Henderson and all the staff of Hickman County Elementary School.
She is survived by many loved ones she affectionately called “her people”, including her mother, Melia Scott of Cunningham; her father, Brad Smith (Mary) of Wickliffe; one brother, Evan Smith (Sarah) of Paducah; one step sister, Jennifer Britt (J.C.) of Ledbetter; five step brothers, Stacy Wood (Dena) of Paducah, Todd Shoulta (Tonya) of Paducah, Tony Shoulta (Nikita) of Brookport, Illinois, Marc Shoulta (Kelley) of Symsonia, and Jason Shoulta (Michelle) of Gage; six aunts and uncles, Mike Scott of Paducah, Mindy Hawkins (Todd) of Paducah, Myron Scott (Christi) of Paducah, Tim Smith (Trina) of Wickliffe, Sally Brown of Lexington, and Buddy Smith of Brookport, Illinois; her grandmother, Betty Abanatha Scott of Cunningham, her grandparents James (Abbie) Smith of Wickliffe; and grandmother Gladys Wood of Ledbetter; several nieces and nephews, Eli, Madison, and Ellianna Smith, as well as, Lauren and Bethany Dupree; Special cousins; Kayla Reno of Memphis, Tennessee; Jacob (Tabitha) Reno of Nashville, Tennessee; and her best friend, Mary Jeffords.
She was greeted in heaven by her grandfathers, Warren Scott and Perry Smith; her grandmother, Kathy Smith; one stepbrother, Robert Mayhugh; and stepfather, Bill Wood.
A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, from 4 — 9 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell. In order to follow health and safety guidelines, the family asks that those people wishing to attend the visitation spread out their attendance over the five-hour period and to wear a mask.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Rev. Troy Deweese and Rev. Todd Hawkins officiating.
Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Cunningham. The funeral procession will pass by Hickman County Elementary School before going to the cemetery for anyone wishing to pay their final respects.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made to the Hickman County Family Resource and Youth Service Center; 416 North Waterfield Clinton, KY 42031.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
