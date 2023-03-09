METROPOLIS, Ill. — Emelia “Emmy” Jean Pomboza, 2 ½-year-old daughter of Esteban and Paula (Jaco) Pomboza, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Clay Blankenbaker officiating. Facebook live will be available for all out-of-town family and friends on the Loftus-McManus Funeral Homes, Inc. page at the time of service.
Emmy was a wild little girl who was full of life and energy. She was smart, funny, was always smiling and loved to run, dance and play with her cousins. She was a beautiful spirit who is going to be deeply missed and always remembered.
Emmy is survived by her parents; grandparents, Bobby and Katie Jaco and Telmo and Landy Pomboza; great-grandparents, Donnie Krueger, Eldon Jaco, and Julia Ontaneda; aunts and uncles, Sam Klaffer (Matt), Keith Jaco (Lindsey Klump), Ryan Jaco, Callie Gower (Dylan), Brice Hackney (Kaylor), Jonathan Pomboza, and Lourdes “Liz” Pomboza (Carlos Moreno); cousins, Remi, Evee, and Baby “Jac-Jac” Klaffer, Ashley and Rico Gower, Yosue Perez, Kevin Moreno, and Lesley Moreno.
She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandmothers, Ona Jean White and Pat Krueger; paternal great-grandparents, Ignacio Villacis, Nestor Pomboza, and Angelica Perez; great-aunt, Rhonda Shales; and sibling, Baby P.
A visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given in Emmy’s name to Families on the Spectrum c/o CFSB 3390 Park Ave., Paducah, KY 42001. Condolences may be left for the family at www.aikins farmer-millerfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Emelia Pomboza as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.