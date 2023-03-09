METROPOLIS, Ill. — Emelia “Emmy” Jean Pomboza, 2 ½-year-old daughter of Esteban and Paula (Jaco) Pomboza, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Clay Blankenbaker officiating. Facebook live will be available for all out-of-town family and friends on the Loftus-McManus Funeral Homes, Inc. page at the time of service.

To plant a tree in memory of Emelia Pomboza as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

