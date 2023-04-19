BARDWELL — Emarea Yates Hixon, 90, left this world to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday morning, April 16, 2023. She was born Feb. 20, 1933, in Bardwell to James Neal Yates and Beatrice Wooden Yates. While at Bowling Green Business College, Western Kentucky University, she met and married her husband of 59 years, William E. “Buddy” Hixon from Mangham, Louisiana, who preceded her in death. After living in Louisiana for several years, she, Buddy, and their three daughters returned home to Carlisle County. where she enjoyed the rest of her life surrounded by family and friends and a loving church family at Bardwell Baptist. She retired from River Valley Ag Credit in Kevil and loved spending time with her daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the extended grandchildren and great-grands who called her Granny.
She lived a happy, healthy, joyful life filled with fun & laughter. She loved to travel with her daughters, was always up for an adventure, and loved to play Bridge with her friends. Anybody that knew her will remember her for her positive outlook on life and her great sense of humor.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.