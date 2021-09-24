Elwood Turner, 92, of Paducah, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at Stonecreek Nursing and Rehab Center.
Mr. Turner was born Jan. 4, 1929, in Melber, to the late Owen Turner and Myrtie Woods Turner. He retired in 1992 as utility superintendent at Commonwealth Gas Corporation. He owned Turner Appliance Store in the late 1950s and was a journeyman electrician at Warden Electric. Elwood was a dedicated civic leader in his community and was named Ballard County Citizen of the Year in 2007. Elwood was a 70-year member of the Antioch Masonic Lodge. He and his wife were active members of the Ballard County Chamber of Commerce. Elwood was a lifetime member, an elder, a youth leader and adult Sunday school teacher at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and beloved Daddywood.
Elwood Turner is survived by one daughter, Teresa (Mark) Higdon of Paducah; one son, Ricky (Shawn) Turner of Paducah; two grandchildren, Tera (Teddy) Bichon of Franklin, Tennessee and Razi (Misty) Overby of Kevil; two great-grandchildren, Brooks Bichon and Collins Bichon; a nephew, Gary Coleman; and several other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Imogene Coleman and this year by his wife of 74 years, Edoenna Penn Turner.
Funeral services for Mr. Turner will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Highway 286, with the Rev. Drew Gray officiating and burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation for Elwood Turner will be held from 2 p.m. until the service at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Elwood Turner to Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 12304 Wickliffe Road, Kevil, KY 42053.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.