MELBER — Elwanda Shepherd, 89, of Melber, passed away at 9 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Elwanda was born on December 5, 1930, in Graves County, Kentucky to Lloyd and Gertie Nesler. She retired after 42 years of beloved employment with the JC Penney Company, dedicatedly serving in both the Broadway and mall locations. She enjoyed flower gardening, hosting Sunday lunches with her family, and creating lemon icebox pies and orange cakes, unlike any others. With a stitch of mischief, one never knew what kind of antics “Granny” might be up to during the holidays. She maintained family traditions and was iconic for remaining on her front porch with a southern wave of hospitality until each visiting car was out of sight.
Mrs. Shepherd is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Atherton (Ronnie), of Paducah, Kentucky; her grandchildren, Jennifer Watkins of Hickory, KY, Lea Ann Atherton of Paducah, KY, and Paula Barber of Lucas, TX; her great-grandchildren, Alayna Grace Watkins, Keira Barber, and Noah Barber; several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Shepherd was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Everett Austin Shepherd; her parents, Lloyd Ezekiel Nesler and Gertie Lee Buckingham Nesler; her sister, Norma Jean Garnett; her brothers, Norman Nesler, Coy Nesler, Elroy Nesler, and Horace Nesler.
There will be no public funeral service at this time.
All arrangements are being handled by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
You may leave a message of condolence and light a candle of remembrance at milnerandorr.com.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.