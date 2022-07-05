WICKLIFFE — Elwanda Pirtle Ashlock, 91, of Wickliffe, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Elwanda was born in Carlisle County on March 18, 1930, to the late Lawrence and Vera Todd Pirtle. She worked for J.U. Kevil as a seamstress where she made clothing and aprons. Elwanda loved to do puzzles in her free time and was also a faithful member of the Ballard County Senior Citizens group. She was a loving woman who brought many smiles to the faces around her.
Elwanda is survived by her daughter, Gloria McNeill of Wickliffe; two grandchildren, Bradley (Diego) Bowers of Miami, Florida and Felecia Bowers of South Korea; and one great-grandchild, Gisele Ross.
She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Jim Pirtle and Billy Dean Pirtle; and her parents.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
