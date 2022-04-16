METROPOLIS, Ill. — Elvis McGinnis, 76, of Metropolis, passed away at 12:57 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Massac Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. Frank Forthman, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Elvis was retired from the Illinois Department of Corrections, where he was a barber instructor. He was a licensed barber and was the owner and operator of Elvis and Company. He attended New Hope Baptist Church.
Elvis is survived by his daughters, Dawn Hampton (Becca) and Leslie McGinnis; his grandchildren, Dakota McGinnis (Kaley), Kyle McGinnis, Kellie Lewis (Matthew), and Presley Hampton; great grandchildren, Emree, Lillie, and Katie; sister, Pam Turner; brothers, Gary McGinnis (Paula) and Warren McGinnis (Wanda); several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Elvis was preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Lorena (Barnes) McGinnis; his wife of 50 years, Connie Kay (Bonnell) McGinnis; brother-in-law, Ike E. Turner.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Monday evening April 18, 2022, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com
