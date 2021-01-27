Elvis Eugene Irvan, 72, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at his daughter’s residence in Tupelo, Mississippi, with his family by his side.
Mr. Irvan was a self-employed electrician and member of New Life Apostolic Tabernacle. He loved antique cars and entertaining friends. The true love of his life was his wife, Dreama Irvan, whom he spent 50 wonderful years with side by side.
Surviving is his wife of 50 years, Dreama Irvan of Tupelo, Mississippi; his three children, Elvis N. (Melissa) Irvan of Paducah, Lisa (Sammy) Dilbeck of Tupelo, Mississippi, Jay (Christin) Irvan of Naples, Florida; three siblings, Rick (Christine) Irvan of Illinois, Ronnie Irvan of Benton, Shelia (Tim) Hatcher of Ledbetter; and several grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elvis and Dorothy Irvan.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Bob Harris officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Ledbetter.
Friends may visit the family from noon to the service hour on Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.