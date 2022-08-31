Elverine Stratton Franklin, 95, of Paducah, went to her Heavenly Home at 8:05 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 12, 1927, in Ballard County to her parents, Kenneth Leonard and Sara Louise Stratton. Her maternal grandparents were Bascom Branch (Poppa) Bailey and Leonia Elliott (Momma) Bailey who lovingly raised her in Hinkleville, Kentucky.

Elverine loved her Heavenly Father, her loving family, and her precious friends. She was in The President’s Club as an Avon representative for more than 27 years. Elverine enjoyed making new friends and reminiscing with her many close friends from childhood. She was a faithful Christian and member of Lovelaceville United Methodist Church for 77 years, where she played the organ and helped with VBS, church dinners, and charitable activities.

