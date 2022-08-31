Elverine Stratton Franklin, 95, of Paducah, went to her Heavenly Home at 8:05 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 12, 1927, in Ballard County to her parents, Kenneth Leonard and Sara Louise Stratton. Her maternal grandparents were Bascom Branch (Poppa) Bailey and Leonia Elliott (Momma) Bailey who lovingly raised her in Hinkleville, Kentucky.
Elverine loved her Heavenly Father, her loving family, and her precious friends. She was in The President’s Club as an Avon representative for more than 27 years. Elverine enjoyed making new friends and reminiscing with her many close friends from childhood. She was a faithful Christian and member of Lovelaceville United Methodist Church for 77 years, where she played the organ and helped with VBS, church dinners, and charitable activities.
Elverine had a passion for art, especially painting floral, outdoor, and rural scenes. An avid reader, she always had a book in her hand. Our Mama, or Gannie as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren called her, was an excellent cook providing homemade meals on Sundays after church, canning her garden summer vegetables, a wonderful seamstress, and even making prom and wedding dresses for her daughters. Her love for and pride in her family was unbelievably strong.
Elverine Franklin is survived by her daughters, Daralea (Donnie) Harper, Belinda Rue (Don) Page, and son, Kenneth Major (Darla) Franklin, and grandchildren, Aaron Charldon (Amy) Harper, Nathaniel James Miller, Jacob Stratton (Lindsay) Harper, Paige Nichole (Ben) Lovett, and great-grandchildren, MacKenna Rose and Hillton Shea Lovett and Elizabeth Ward Harper. She leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
Awaiting Elverine in Heaven is her wonderful husband of more than 65 years, Rudy; her precious grandson, Adam Larkins Miller and her sweet brother, Sonny DuBerry.
True to her favorite Biblical scripture, Psalm 23, Elverine will dwell in The House of the Lord forever.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Eddie Lee officiating and burial in Lovelaceville Cemetery. Grandchildren and their spouses will be serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Lovelaceville United Methodist Church, 143 N Broadway, Lovelaceville, KY 42060, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Make a Wish Foundation, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016.
