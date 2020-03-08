EDDYVILLE — Elva Mae White, 82, of Eddyville, formerly of Star Lime Works located Between the Rivers, died at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her home in Lyon County.
She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Lyon County.
Survivors include her husband Donald “Duck” White of Eddyvillle; two daughters, Shirrell Ramey of Eddyville and Linda Gilkey of Princeton; one sister, Pat Rogers of
Eddyville; two grandsons; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by one brother, two sisters and one grandson. Her parents were William E. and Eddith Orr Koon.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Dunn’s Funeral Home in Eddyville with the Rev. James Noble McKinney officiating.
Burial was in Hickory Grove Cemetery.
