Elva Mae Fly Carruthers, 80, of Paducah, died at 11:56 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She was a member of Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church and was a retired nurse-aide at the former Western Baptist Hospital.
She is survived by four sons, Dale Young Sr. of Jacksonville, Florida, David Wayne Clark and Jamieson Frazier, both of Paducah, and Quincy Jackson of Murray; six daughters, Deborah Robinson, Rachel Clark and Lavonda Carruthers, all of Paducah, Doris Clark Sarr of Murray, Cynthia Fly of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Joyce Carruthers of Mayfield; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Erma Jean Fly and Nancy Lee, both of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Findel Carruthers; her mother, Viola Fly; seven sisters; and two brothers.
In compliance with regulations set forth by Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Funeral Directors Association, services will be private.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may leave online condolences and light a candle at pettusrowlandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.