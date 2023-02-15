METROPOLIS, Ill. — Dr. Elton Jerome Crim, Sr., 87 of Massac County, Illinois, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with Christopher Michael Mujule officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in the Choate community.
Elton was an educator who started out in Chicago Public Schools and retired as Superintendent in Cairo, Illinois. He received his undergraduate degree from Quincy College, his Master’s degree from Roosevelt University, and his Doctorate of Education in Educational Administration from Vanderbilt University in 1983. Elton enjoyed working on projects and keeping busy. He loved people and appreciated discussing leadership and strategic thinking ideas with them. Elton was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Metropolis, the Metropolis Kiwanis Club, and was on the Massac County Water Board for many years.
Elton is survived by his wife of 15 years, Lois Brinkman-Crim; sons, David Kevin Crim and Dr. Elton Jerome Crim, Jr. and wife Dr. Dawn Crim; grandchildren, John Benjamin Crim, Danielle Monique Crim, and Alexandra Lynesha Chapman; cousins, Karen Algee (Delmar), Gayle Hayes (Dennis) and a host of other cousins and family members.
Elton was preceded in death by his mother, Beulah Sylvada Crim; Daddy Dear, John Benjamin Crim; Momma Dear, Mary Beatrice Crim; first wife, Patricia Ann (Thompson) Crim; and daughter, Camille Cara Crim.
Memorials may be made in Elton’s name to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church 315 E. 3rd Street, Metropolis, IL 62960.
To plant a tree in memory of Elton Crim, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
