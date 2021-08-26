Elsie Mae Staples, 76, of Paducah, died at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at her home.
She was a member of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. She was a certified nurse assistant and retired from Parkview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bobby” Staples Sr.; and three sisters; Her parents were Howard Blue and Helen Brandon Blue.
She is survived by two daughters, Roberta Parker and Helena Staples-Freeman both of Paducah; one son, Bobby Staples Jr. of Paducah; five grandsons, four granddaughters, two sisters, Margaret Faulkner and Phyllis Amos both of Paducah; one brother, Howard Troy Blue of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Calvin Cole Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call Sunday at the church from noon until the funeral hour.
Masks are required for all in attendance.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
