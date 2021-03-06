LOUISVILLE — Eloise was born in Paducah, Kentucky, to the late James Broady and Mary Elizabeth Short Broady.
She enjoyed the daily interactions of the Lord’s family. She was one of 10 children.
Religion was a central force in her life. As a young child, she attended Sunday school and church at the Burke’s Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church with her family. Eloise and her youngest brother, Marion, joined the Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church in Paducah, Kentucky, during elementary school in the 1930s. She moved her membership to the Virginia Avenue Baptist Church after moving to Louisville in 1962. She would later join The Greater Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, where she attended until failing health prevented her.
Education was always emphasized in Eloise’s life. A 1946 graduate of Lincoln High School in Paducah, she excelled at Paducah Junior College when she bravely enrolled with a small African-American group with the purpose of integrating the school for the first time. After moving to Louisville, she enrolled at the University of Louisville full time after working in the university print shop for one year. She would later earn two Masters degrees from Western Kentucky University; one in Secondary Guidance and Counseling and a second one in Principalship and Administration.
Working as an educator for 21 years, Eloise was employed by the Louisville Board of Education as a Business Education teacher; as Assistant Director of Finance; and later, Assistant Principal for the Tuition Night School and the Tuition Summer School. Upon the merger of the county and city schools, she once again taught high school Business Education courses for 15 more years until retirement from the Jefferson County Public Schools in 1989.
One year after retirement, Eloise became a licensed real estate agent. She worked for Paul Semonin and later Vantage Seven Realties.
Accolades and awards were numerous during her lifetime. She was most proud of being named to Paducah Tilghman’s Hall of Fame. She received this honor because of her scholarship and civil rights activities. Her plaque still hangs in the halls of Tilghman High School.
Outside interests included sewing dresses for her beloved daughter and herself, cooking fancy meals and baking cakes. Her specialties included homemade fudge and holiday cakes. Her daughter, Joan, vividly recalls a year when Eloise made flannel bathrobes for her brothers and brothers-in-law for Christmas. Often, after making a new outfit for herself, Eloise would pretend to be a model and strut throughout the house. Her daughter gave her the nickname of “Lady A.”
Eloise was the beloved matriarch of the Broady family. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Dr Robert L. Amos, Jr., her parents, five brothers, James Chester Jr., Royal William, Charles Edwin, Darnell Rubin and Marion Campbell; and four sisters, Elizabeth Louise, Laurena Jean and Lorena Joan (twins) and Mary Kathryn. She entered into eternal rest at 6 p.m. Feb. 20, 2021, to be with the Lord, her parents and siblings.
Carrying on Eloise’s legacy are her daughter, Joan Renee’ Ray; two first cousins, Naomi Ward and Mary Anna Smith; nine nieces, three nephews; many grand nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of extended family and friends.
