Eloise K. Krueger, 98, of Paducah, formerly of Crown Point, Indiana, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at her home.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sat. Oct. 9, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church. Friends may call at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crown Point, Indiana.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 200 N. 7th St. Paducah, KY 42001; or First Presbyterian Church Crown Point — Building Fund, 218 S. Court St. Crown Point, IN 46307.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
