Eloise K. Krueger, 98, of Paducah, formerly of Crown Point, Indiana, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at her home.
Eloise was a loving and generous woman who, “lived a crazy life.” She was born in Conrad, Montana, on Thursday, August 3, 1922, to Jacob and Amy Klepser. She was a graduate of Horace Mann High School, Gary, Indiana, and a member of Delta Theta Tau Sorority. She retired from United States Steel Corporation in Gary, Indiana, as the secretary to the auditor. After moving to Paducah in 2000, she was a volunteer with Paducah Cooperative Ministry for 10 years.
She was a lifelong Presbyterian and member of First Presbyterian Church of Crown Point where she served as Financial Secretary and Sunday School Superintendent for 28 years and First Presbyterian Church of Paducah.
Mrs. Krueger is survived by her daughters, Sue Dille (Bud), of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, and Chris Krueger, of Paducah; her son, Sam Krueger (Debby), of Georgetown, Kentucky; her sister, Erma Holt, of Nashville, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Amanda Kelly (Damien), Sara Dille, Aaron Krueger, Thomas Krueger; her great-grandchild, Deacon Kelly; her nieces, Laura McKirahan (Larry) and Debbie Sperduto (Guy).
Mrs. Krueger was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Arthur John “AJ” Krueger; her parents, Jacob Roscoe Klepser and Amy McNeeley Klepser; her niece, Patricia Rogers; her nephew, Thomas Klepser.
All services will be scheduled for a later date.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 200 N. 7th St. Paducah, KY 42001 or First Presbyterian Church Crown Point — Building Fund, 218 S. Court St. Crown Point, IN 46307.
