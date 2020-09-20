Elmo Alexander

BENTON — Elmo Curtis Alexander, 81, of Benton, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at his residence.
He is survived by three daughters, Donna Vaughn, of Benton; Tammy Alexander of Melber; and Melissa Alexander of Calvert City; four sons, Dennis “Bubby” Alexander of Mieola, Texas; Norman Alexander of Lafayette, Indiana; John Alexander of Benton; and Rick Alexander of Las Vegas, Nevada; one brother, Edward Alexander of Paducah; 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Mae (McGough) Alexander; his parents, Lee Ander and Carrie Morse Alexander; a grandson; two sisters and seven brothers.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of the Collier Funeral Home in Benton. Duane Holland will officiate with burial to follow in the Lakeview Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at Collier Funeral Home in Benton.
