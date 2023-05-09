MAYFIELD — Elmer L. Zastrow, 82, passed away at 5:45 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Green Acres Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Mr. Zastrow, born in Rockford, Illinois, was a U.S. Army combat veteran with 22 years of service, including two tours in Vietnam.
After leaving the service, Mr. Zastrow joined the Local Pipefitters Union #23. As a valve technician, he provided essential services for nuclear power plants and other major industrial installations around the country. After retiring, Mr. Zastrow moved to Mayfield.
Throughout his life, Mr. Zastrow loved to ride and work on motorcycles. He was a long-time member of the Harley Owners Group, rebuilt antique bikes and often made repairs for friends.
Mr. Zastrow is survived by a cousin, Stuart Schmidt, his wife, Terry and their daughter Chrissy.
He is also survived by his close friends, Mark and Debbie Monroe, Joe and Georgann Lookofsky, and Jesse Hicks, and several motorcycle riding buddies.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. A private inurnment will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Hopkinsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.