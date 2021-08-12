Elmer Burden, 100, of Paducah, formerly of Louisville, passed away on Aug. 10, 2021.
In his life, Elmer served in the United States Army. Elmer also worked at General Electric for 30 years. Elmer was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, Kentucky basketball, and spending time with his family.
Elmer is survived by his daughter, Diane (Michael) James; his sister, Mary Sue (Bill) Shelton; two grandchildren, Spurgeon (Deborah) Hodges, and Mary Beth (Nick) Stuber; four great-grandchildren, Noah Hodges, Mackenzie Collier, Madison Stuber, and Morgan Stuber.
Elmer is preceded in death by his wives, Irene Burden, Madge Burden, and Lois Burden; his parents, Benjamin Burden and Minnie Stewart; four brothers, and two sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. EST Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Highland Memory Gardens in Mt. Washington.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
