Elma Odell Hayden Burnett, 94, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.
Mrs. Odell was a member of St. Francis deSales Catholic Church. She worked at Magnavox and was a homemaker.
Mrs. Odell is survived by two daughters, Jean Langston and husband, Irvin and Ann Utley and husband, Robbie all of Paducah; three sons, Charlie Hayden and wife, Linda, Tommy Hayden and wife, Patsy and David Hayden and wife, Phyllis all of Paducah; sixteen grandchildren, Stephen Hayden (Kathy), Sherri DiCicco (Matt), Ray Maynard (Gina), Charity Peters (Corey), Pam Thigpen (Ronnie), Lisa Roberson (Bebo), Christina Hook (Rodney), Joseph Langston (Sheyra), Matthew Langston (Jessica), Leigh Ann Hoffman (Jamie), Paul Utley, Melissa Hayden, Whitney Baber (Skye), Elizabeth Horn (Todd), Jason Wellington (Kristen) and Joshua Hilton (Abbey); thirty great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Robert Hilton of West Virginia; a sister, Faye Shreve, and husband, Clifford of Paducah; a brother, George Womble of Lowes; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles J. Hayden Jr.; her second husband, Noah E. Burnett; a daughter, Sandra Hilton; four sisters, Pauline Riley, Martha Burnett, Katie Baker, and Mae Belle Griffin; a brother, Bill Womble. Her parents were Elmer H. and Eula D. Cargill Womble.
A private family funeral mass will be held with Rev. Bruce McCarty officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Caramel Cemetery in Paducah.
A private family visitation will be held at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Francis deSales Catholic Church: 116 South 6th St. Paducah, KY 42001 or to Community Kitchen: 1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Paducah, KY 42001.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility and the church facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
