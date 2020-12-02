Elma Odell Hayden Burnett, 94, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Mercy Health Lourdes.
Mrs. Burnett was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. She worked at Magnavox before retiring to raise her family.
Mrs. Burnett is survived by two daughters, Jean Langston and husband, Irvin and Ann Utley and husband, Robbe all of Paducah; three sons, Charlie Hayden and wife, Linda, Tommy Hayden and wife, Patsy and David Hayden and wife, Phyllis all of Paducah; sixteen grandchildren, Stephen Hayden (Kathy), Sherri DiCicco (Matt), Ray Maynard (Gina), Charity Peters (Corey), Pam Thigpen (Ronnie), Lisa Roberson (Bebo), Christina Hook (Rodney), Joseph Langston (Sheyra), Matthew Langston (Jessica), Leigh Ann Hoffman (Jamie), Paul Utley, Melissa Hayden, Whitney Baber (Skye), Beth Horn (Todd), Jason Wellington (Kristen) and Joshua Hilton (Abbey); thirty great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Robert Hilton of West Virginia; a sister, Faye Shreve and husband, Clifford of Paducah; a brother, George Womble of Lowes; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband of 54 years, Charles J. Hayden Jr.; her second husband, Noah E. Burnett; a daughter, Sandra Hilton; four sisters, Pauline Riley, Martha Burnett, Katie Baker and Mae Belle Griffin; a brother, Bill Womble. Her parents were Elmer H. and Eula D. Cargill Womble.
She was the best Mom, Grandma and Mother-in-law. She loved and was so proud of all her children, grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren. After raising six kids, she babysat for many of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved sewing and quilting. She loved gardening and always had a big garden in the summer. She loved sharing her harvest with everyone. She loved cooking big family meals. Christmas dinners and all grandchildren running through the house playing together, excitedly opening presents, are memories that will be treasured forever. Later in life, she loved watching UK Wildcat basketball. She enjoyed playing bingo at Morningside Assisted Living and then at Parkview Nursing Home. She will be remembered for her love of family and for her giving spirit.
A private family funeral mass will be held with Rev. Bruce McCarty officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Paducah.
A private family visitation will be held at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church: 116 South 6th St. Paducah, KY 42001 or to Community Kitchen: 1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Paducah, KY 42001.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility and the church facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
