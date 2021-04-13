BROOKPORT, Ill. — Ellis L. Harris, 67 of Brookport, passed peacefully at home with his family by his side on Monday, April 12, 2021.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Mount Sterling Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Tim Turner officiating. There will be no visitation. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Ellis is survived by his wife of 41 years, Suanne Harris; two sons, Joshua L. Harris and wife Dana and Colt M. Harris and wife Ashley; five grandchildren, Rana, Jelise, Kanton, Lathan, and Savannah; one sister, Patricia Lott; one brother, James Harris and wife Deena; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis J. and Bertha E. (Humes) Harris; two sisters, Virginia Sue Weaver and Carol L. Harris; two brothers, George Harris and Bruce Harris.
Memorial contributions may be given in Ellis’ name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 511, Metropolis, IL 62960. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarm
Arrangements have been entrusted to Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home.
