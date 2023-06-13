BENTON — Ellene Scharmahorn, 90, of Benton, died Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
Her and her husband were in the food service industry for 25 plus years as business owners of the Benton Drive-In and The Bus Station. She was a lifelong member of Union Hill Church of Christ.
She is survived by one son, Joe Scharmahorn III Gilbertsville; two grandchildren, Kaleb Scharmahorn (Meagan) and Kinsey Diegan; three great grandchildren; and one brother, Grayson Pace and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Scharmahorn, Jr.; one sister; and three brothers. Her parents were Norman and Lona Lyles Pace.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Friends may call from 5 — 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023,at Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery West in Hopkinsville with Josh Herndon officiating.
