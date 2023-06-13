BENTON — Ellene Scharmahorn, 90, of Benton, died Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Calvert City Convalescent Center.

Her and her husband were in the food service industry for 25 plus years as business owners of the Benton Drive-In and The Bus Station. She was a lifelong member of Union Hill Church of Christ.

Service information

Jun 15
Graveside Service
Thursday, June 15, 2023
1:00PM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West
5817 Fort Campbell Blvd.
Hopkinsville, KY 42240
Jun 14
Visitation
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
4:00PM-6:00PM
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home
1117 Poplar Street
Benton, KY 42025
