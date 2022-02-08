MAYFIELD — Ellen Estelle Tackett Goin, of Mayfield, passed away at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at her residence. She was a member of the Macedonia Church of Christ and a Co-Owner of K&T Lamp Company. In life, Estelle enjoyed painting, gardening, and Kentucky basketball.
She is survived by her two sons Charles Allen (Becky) Goin of Lowes and Wesley (Tammy) Goin of Mayfield; one sister, Jenell (John) Burgess of Mayfield; two grandchildren, Tyler (Paighton) Goin of Mayfield and Emily (Daniel) Kimbell of Clinton; and two great-grandchildren, Lynnley Goin and Ellis Kate Kimbell.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Goin; one son, Mark Goin; and her parents, H.B. and Avie Tackett.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Goin will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield. Jim Sloan officiated. Burial followed in the Milburn Cemetery.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield was in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.