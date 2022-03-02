Ellen “Cookie” Joiner, 80, of Paducah, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at her residence.
Cookie was born on Oct. 27, 1941, in Mississippi County, Missouri to John and Dorothy Gipson Ross. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses of Paducah. To know her was to love her and if she loved you, she made sure you knew it. She would either tell you, give you something she had personally made, or both every time she saw you. She enjoyed crafting, especially jewelry and Chalk Couture, but she loved giving those she loved the things she made. Traveling was one of her favorite pastimes. She had a gypsy soul and was never afraid to jump in the car and go. Arizona and Oklahoma held special places in her heart but St. Augustine, Florida, was her home away from home.
Cookie could take a plant that was frail and wilted and nurture it into a thriving, beautiful plant. If you were to ask her what her secret was, she would tell you that you had to brush them daily with a blush brush and talk sweetly to them. The same went for those she loved. She could make a bad day better and make you smile when you just didn’t think you could.
Her quirky ways, endless advice, the cure-all hugs she gave, her smile, her laugh, the homemade gifts along with the voicemails that sometimes just didn’t make sense will be missed by all that got the joy of having her in their life.
She came from a long line of Cherokee Indians. Her high cheekbones, long grey hair and fiery spirit were traits she wore proudly. She was truly “the last of the Mohicans”.
Cookie is survived by one daughter, Chantell Cline of Gilbertsville; one son, Billy Joe Joiner II (Tonya) of Gilbertsville; three grandchildren, Courtney Cline (Jerrica), Abigail Joiner, Aiden Joiner; two great-grandchildren, Addabelle “Addy” Richardson and Elyla “Lucy” Richardson.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
There are no services scheduled.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
