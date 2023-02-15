CALVERT CITY — Elizabeth Williams, 41, of Calvert City, passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Elizabeth was the front desk manager at Best Western in Paducah. She was going to school in pursuit of a degree in nursing.
She is survived by daughter, Makayla Kirks; father, Robert Williams; aunt, Tammy Brannam; uncle, Billy Marshall; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon (Marshall) Williams.
Funeral Services will be 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
