Elizabeth “Betty” Smock, 88, of Paducah, died Monday, October 19, 2020.
Betty was retired from Olive Garden in Paducah and attended Oaks Church of God.
She is survived by four sons, Bob Smock, Rick Smock, Gary Smock, and Tony Smock; two brothers, Charles Buttrum and James Buttrum; 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson.
Preceding Betty in death are her parents, Charles and Sarah Ann Buttrum; her husband, Valgene Smock; one son, Danny Smock; one grandson, Chrae Mobley; six sisters, and one brother.
A funeral service will be held at noon Thursday, October 22, 2020, with Richard Dobbs officiating at Lindsey Funeral Home with interment to follow.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to the service hour.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
