Elizabeth Cope Riddle, 57, of Paducah, died on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
She was a member of Sharpe Missionary Baptist Church.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Elizabeth Cope Riddle, 57, of Paducah, died on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
She was a member of Sharpe Missionary Baptist Church.
Elizabeth is survived by two daughters, Krystina “Kryssi” Dunn of Bowling Green, Anna Davis of Gilbertsville; her mother, Edwina “Edie” Witte of Paducah; four sisters, Laura Ann Cope Hibbs of Benton, Nina Harding of Orlando, Florida, Kim Carmen of Merritt Island, Florida, Ellen Aldridge of Midland, Texas; four brothers, David Cope of Benton, Matthew Witte of San Diego, California, Charlie Witte of Midland, Texas, David Witte of Fort Worth, Texas; three grandchildren with a granddaughter on the way; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Don Cope; step-father, Earl Witte; and two grandchildren.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Jason Medley and Chris Moore officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rosebower Baptist Church Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Memorial donations may be made to Cumberland Heights, 8283 River Road Pike, Nashville, TN 37209.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.