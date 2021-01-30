Elizabeth Ray Knoth

Elizabeth “Lib” Ray Knoth, 95, of Calvert City, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at Calvert City Convalescent Center in Calvert City.
She was a homemaker and an avid gardner.
She is survived by daughters Linda Howe, New York, Greta Faye Vyhnal, Georgia, Carlotta Moore (Kenneth), Calvert City. Sons Larry David Beckner (Sonya), Benton, Hoyt Knoth (Connie), West Paducah. Sister Dixie G Perry, Princeton Ky. Son-in-law Harold Mason, Clarksville TN. Grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren five generations.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Blucher F. “Blu” Knoth Jr., daughter Sandra Jean Mason, brothers James Thomas Ray, Alfred Russell Ray, Reginald Byron Ray, Donald Elwood Ray, Rupert Gerald Ray and sisters Sarah Grace Ray, Lou Ellen Ray Teasley.
Her parents were Cordie Dick Ray and Goldie Thompson Ray Pidcock.
The family asks you enjoy a fond memory of their mother and grandmother as, per her request, there are no services planned.
