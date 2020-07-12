DENVER — Elizabeth Oliver, 98, passed away peacefully at home in Denver, on July 8, 2020.
She was an elementary school secretary at Paducah Public Schools for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Austin Oliver.
She is survived by two daughters, Sherry Brust and Sue Oliver; a son, Steve Oliver, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time.
