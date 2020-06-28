HICKORY — Elizabeth “Lizi” Shelby, 21, of Hickory, passed away at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Lizi was born in Paducah on Dec. 4, 1998 to Brian and Angel Shelby. She was a graduate of McCracken County High School where she was a cheerleader. She was graduating in the fall with a degree in Cosmetology. She enjoyed cooking and fishing, as well as having a great love for animals.
Miss Shelby is survived by her parents, Brian Shelby (Suzanne), of Kevil; and Angel Wilson (Kris), of Arlington, Tennessee; her fiancé, Bailey Langston, of Reidland; her sisters, Bri Shelby, of Murray; Payton Shelby, of Kevil; Ashley Floyd, of Livingston County; her brothers, Joseph Bourff (Kristin), of Benton; Joshua Bourff (Shannon), of Paducah; Trae Bourff (Abreana), of Wickliffe; her grandparents, Vickie and Gene Shelby, Larry and Debbie Cumbee; her aunt and uncle, William Shelby (Rochelle) and Galadriel Naidesh (Stewart); her cousins, Will, Nick and Caleb; as well as several loved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with David Atwell officiating. Burial will follow at Harris Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Rd. Paducah, KY 42001 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38106.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID restrictions. This includes the minimum 6-feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 5 p.m., where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of condolence and light a candle of remembrance at milnerandorr.com.
