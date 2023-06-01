BROOKPORT, Ill. — Elizabeth L. Phillips, 88 of Brookport, passed away quietly on May 30, 2023.

She was born on Oct. 18, 1934, and all who knew her called her “Sugar Doll”. She was the loving wife of Kenneth Phillips for 64 years, until his passing. They raised four boys together on the small, family farm. Elizabeth loved farm life, gardening, canning, bird watching, and cooking, as the neighboring children seemed to show up around lunchtime to enjoy a good home-cooked meal. Most importantly, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were her life, as she brought everyone together for weekly Sunday dinners. Elizabeth was a very loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother (memaw), great grandmother, and friend. She will be missed by all.

