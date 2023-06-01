BROOKPORT, Ill. — Elizabeth L. Phillips, 88 of Brookport, passed away quietly on May 30, 2023.
She was born on Oct. 18, 1934, and all who knew her called her “Sugar Doll”. She was the loving wife of Kenneth Phillips for 64 years, until his passing. They raised four boys together on the small, family farm. Elizabeth loved farm life, gardening, canning, bird watching, and cooking, as the neighboring children seemed to show up around lunchtime to enjoy a good home-cooked meal. Most importantly, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were her life, as she brought everyone together for weekly Sunday dinners. Elizabeth was a very loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother (memaw), great grandmother, and friend. She will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Christine (McCord) Brannum; husband, Kenneth Phillips; son, Jerrell Phillips; brother, Tommy Brannum; sisters, Joyce Dye and Martha Brannum.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Darrell (Beverly) Phillips of Metropolis, Bruce (Yvette) Phillips of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and Brandon (Gwen) Phillips of Paducah, Kentucky. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Jennifer (Darren) Bremer, Justin (Chelsea) Phillips, Brady Phillips, and Brennan Phillips; great grandchildren, Lane Bremer, Eleanor Bremer, Harper Phillips, Hattie Phillips; step grandchildren, Courtney Cantrell, Drew Mullinax, Piper Mullinax, and Riley Mullinax; sisters-in-law, Barbara (George) Bates and Shirley Vaughn; nephew and nieces, David Brannum, Cathy Brannum Hale, Linn Brannum Welch, and Elizabeth Dye Martin.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home with Scott Darnell officiating. Burial will follow in Pell Cemetery.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the funeral at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given in Elizabeth’s name to Pell Cemetery Fund, c/o City National Bank, P.O. Box 380, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Pallbearers will be Darren Bremer, Justin Phillips, Brady Phillips, Brennan Phillips, Lane Bremer, and David Brannum.
