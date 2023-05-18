Elizabeth “June” Carney, of Paducah, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Providence Point Healthcare Facility.
June was retired from Bank’s Grocery Company, where she worked for over 50 years. She was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, a wonderful mother and grandmother, and a loving pet momma for “her Jazzy”.
She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Woods (Jim) and granddaughter, McKenzie Woods (Luke Taylor), both of Paducah.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alivn “Bus” and Essie Corean Gossum; one brother, Harold Gossum; and one sister, Ruth Thomas.
The family would like to thank Charlotte for her love, support, and caregiving over the last two years. You will forever hold a special place in our hearts.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Rev. David Appold officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church of Paducah, Hospice, or the charity of your choice.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
