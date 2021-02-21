MAYFIELD — Elizabeth Jones Waggoner, 78, of Mayfield, passed away at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
She was a member of the Trace Creek Baptist Church and was retired from Wal-Mart.
Mrs. Waggoner is survived by her son, Blake (Mary) Adams of Lake Charles, Louisiana, her two daughters, Lori (Paul) Thompson of Paducah and Julie (Shane) Holdridge of St. Amant, Louisiana; two sisters, Janice Spane of Auburn, Washington, and Nancy Jones of Mayfield; six grandchildren, Nicole Adams, Ryan Adams, Brittany (Nick) Cissell, Megan (Ben) Gill, Chase Melancon, and Carson Melancon; one great-grandchild to be here in May; two close cousins, Larry Lemon and Patricia Lemon Goodman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joel Waggoner; her brother, Thomas “Tommy” Jones; her close cousin, Louise Lemon Hamm; her parents, Thomas Edward & LaVerne Douglas Jones.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Ronnie Stinson, Sr. and Rev. Spence Pate officiating. Burial will follow in the Jones Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
The family requests that masks are worn to the visitation and funeral service.
