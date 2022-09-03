Elizabeth I. Henson, 68, of Paducah, passed away at 9:04 Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.

Elizabeth was born in Crittenden County on Monday, June 14, 1954, to Cleveland and Daphne Ramage. She was a certified medication aide, a certified nursing assistant, and a licensed cosmetologist. Elizabeth was a member of Ohio Valley Baptist Church in Ledbetter.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Henson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In