Elizabeth I. Henson, 68, of Paducah, passed away at 9:04 Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Elizabeth was born in Crittenden County on Monday, June 14, 1954, to Cleveland and Daphne Ramage. She was a certified medication aide, a certified nursing assistant, and a licensed cosmetologist. Elizabeth was a member of Ohio Valley Baptist Church in Ledbetter.
Mrs. Henson is survived by her husband of 52 years, Michael Fead Henson; her daughters, Kathy Woodward (Bryan) of Ledbetter and Kelly Thompson of Paducah; her sisters, Diane Jones (Dennis) of Ledbetter and Sandy Guess of Kuttawa; her brothers, Ronnie Ramage (Francie) of Tiline, Mikey Ramage of Tiline, Daniel Cowan of Salem, and Jimmy Cowan of Wisconsin; her “bonus mother”, Carnelia Ramage; her grandchildren, Ricky Hensley (Kelsey), Krystal Henson (Dathan Terrell), and Skyler Woodward (Ashlee); her six great grandchildren.
Mrs. Henson was preceded in death by her parents, Cleveland R. Ramage and Daphne Irene Mongomery Ramage; her sister, Pam Guill; her brothers, Gabby and Kenny Cowan.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Nick Forsythe officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Ledbetter.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m.-noon. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the funeral home.
