FULTON — Elizabeth Frances Fortner, 86, of Fulton entered her Heavenly home Feb. 5, 2021 at Tri Star Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Frances married the love of her life, Jodie Fortner, Jan. 29, 1949, and he preceded her in death Aug. 21, 1995. She was formerly employed by Parkway Manor Nursing Home, and later, at E.W. James and Sons in Fulton. She had lived most of her life in this area and was a member of Riceville Baptist Church.
She was an avid yard seller, thrift store shopper, and reader and found joy in helping others when she could. For years, she loved meeting up with “the girls” and playing card games. She loved to travel, sing in the choir at church, she absolutely adored her family, but above all else, she loved our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and accepted Him into her life at a younger age.
She is survived by two sons, Joey Fortner (Shellie) and Tim Fortner (June); granddaughters, Mallory Barnett (Brent Jr.) and Lexi Fortner; grandsons, Chris Johnson, Kenny Johnson (Cathy) and Josh Johnson (Amber); eight great-grandchildren; two brothers in-law, Charles McCoy and Carl Fortner (Rita); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Aside from her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, William Thomas and Julia Lena (French) Moore; brothers; Robert Moore, Lonzo Moore, Russell “Pap” Moore, and Ardie B. Moore, sisters; Lula “Lou” Lane and Virginia “Jinny” McCoy and a great-grandson, Halston Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hornbeak Funeral Chapel with Richard Hart officiating. Burial will follow in the Obion County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. Tuesday until the hour of service.
Due to COVID-19, the family request mask to be worn by everyone in attendance.
Memorials may be made to Riceville Baptist Church, 300 Richard St., Fulton, KY 42041.
