HENDERSON — Elizabeth Ellena Adkins, 98, of Henderson, formerly of Paducah, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Redbanks Nursing Home in Henderson.
Elizabeth was born in Hebbardsville, on June 9, 1923, to the late Charles and Elizabeth Mae Pennington Donahoo. She was a member of West End Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and served as the Women’s Ministry United President.
She is survived by her daughter, Glenda Bruner of Henderson; eight grandchildren, Tina Hayes (Jeff) of Paducah, Stephen Jones, Jr. of Kevil, Eric Jones (Jennifer) of Paducah, Mitzi Collins (Tony) of Paducah, Michelle Dierker (John) of Morton, Illinois, Rick Landrem of Staunton, Illinois, Hilary Wolfe (Wes) of Waverly, Ashley Ford of Evansville, Indiana; eleven great-grandchildren, Zachary Hayes, Trevin Jones, Ryder Jones, Elijah Jones, Adam Dierker, Allison Dierker, Rick Landrem, Jr., Sydney Thomas, Garrison Thomas, Gabrielle O’Neal and Alyx Wolfe.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thurman G. Adkins; two daughters, Christine Jones and Janice Landrem; three son-in-laws, Stephen Jones, Jerry Landrem and Bruce Bruner; and her parents.
A funeral service for Elizabeth will be held at noon on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Tom Quimby officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m until noon on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
You may share a “Hug from Home” leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
