PRINCETON — Elizabeth “Scooter” Franklin Cayce, 69, of Princeton, died on Monday, March 30, 2020, at her home.
She was a retired teacher and administrator in the Caldwell County School System for over 30 years. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Francis, where she served as pianist.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Hank; two sisters, Linda Shanks of Madisonville and Mary Lou Woolen of Calhoun; two children, John Cayce of Princeton and Whitni Cayce Stratemeyer of Paducah; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews
She was preceded in death by her parents, R.C. and Margaret Franklin.
Morgan’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.morgan
sfuneralhome.com. All Hugs need to be received by 5 p.m. today.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908, and Shriners Hospital for Children, Medical Center 3206, 110 Conn Trace, Lexington, KY 40508.
