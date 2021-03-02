BENTON — Elizabeth Anne Siress, age 88, of Serenity Shores, Benton, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at her residence.
She was the daughter of the late Toy and Lola Jones of Calloway County. She was the wife of RoeBert Siress for 70 years.
Surviving are her daughters, their husbands, and their families. Daughter, Karen Marr husband Louie; granddaughter, Erin Cima husband Mondo; and great-grandchildren, Ava, Berkeley, Talmage, Afton, Quaid, and Elin Anne; granddaughter, Kacey Vaught husband Kevin; great-grandson, Vander. Daughter, Kim Tapp husband Gary; grandson, Nickolas Tapp wife Brittany; and great-grandchildren, Nash and Baylor; grandson, Nathan Tapp. Daughter, Karol Hardison husband Barry; granddaughter, Layne Hardison fiance’ Laron Pearce. Daughter Kennita Blanchard husband Jim; granddaughter, Megan Goke husband Kevin; great-grandchildren, Gracen and Leyton; grandson Brett Blanchard wife Kirstan; and great-grandsons, Beckett and Brewer.
She was also preceded in death by two great-grandchildren, Adelide and Belle Maguet.
Anne had two sisters, Jean Ross and Barbara McKendree, who are deceased. She had four nieces, Dianne Redden, Gwen Mathis, Jan Howard, and Tonia Doom; and two nephews, Terry Ross and Brad McKendree.
Anne was a retired Marshall County teacher. She worked as a librarian at Hardin, Brewers, and Jonathan Elementary Schools and at North Marshall Junior High and middle school. She was a member of the Benton First United Methodist Church where she was active in the church Dinner Bells and chairman of the homebound and convalescent visitation committee for many years. She was a charter member of Marshall County Alpha Rho; an honorary teacher society, Marshall County Retired Teacher Association, Kentucky Library Association, Marshall County Hospital Auxiliary, Walk to Emmaus #66, Clarks River Chapter National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, and member of the Commonwealth Institution for Teachers. Anne enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time with her husband, family, and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home. John Roberts will officiate.
Interment will follow at Brooks Chapel Cemetery, Dexter.
Visitation will be held between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Brooks Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Eddie Ramsey, 2034 Roosevelt Rd, Dexter, KY 42036.
